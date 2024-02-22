The Sandman Shares How He Became a Chippendale Following Prison Time

On a recent episode of his "Enter Sandman" podcast, the former WWE, WCW, and ECW star The Sandman shared an intriguing story about how he landed a job shortly after his release from prison. He recounted, "I get out of jail in 1984, I’m out of a job. I was in jail from January 23 to July 7 and I was in the hole the whole time because my first day in there, I punched a guard in the face and then they threw me in the hole."

The narrative took an unexpected turn when The Sandman described an encounter at a nightclub. "This good-looking blonde grabs me [at a nightclub] and she starts walking me away and I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m in.’ We get up in her office, she goes behind the table and sits there in a seat and says, ‘Take your shirt off.’ I’m like, I guess she wants to be in control."

The climax of the story was revealed when he said, "She takes me down the hall, walks me into Nick De Noia’s office, the guy that started the Chippendale, looks right at me and goes, ‘He’s starting tomorrow night, isn’t he?’ And she goes, ‘Yes, he is, sir.’ Next thing you know, I’m a Chippendale."