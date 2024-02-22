Randy Orton Admits Attempting to Change His Theme Music Last Year

In December, reports emerged that WWE was contemplating a new theme song for Randy Orton ahead of his comeback at Survivor Series. Randy Orton, during a conversation with Graham ‘GSM’ Matthews, acknowledged that there were indeed efforts to craft new entrance music for him. He also expressed that he wasn't as fond of the Rev Theory track 'Voices'—his iconic entrance theme—as many others seem to be.

“Rev Theory is great. My song is great. A lot of people enjoy it. I have never loved, loved, loved it. You see me bouncing my head to New Day’s music or AJ Styles comes to the ring with his music. I’m singing along. Samoa Joe, when he was with us. The instrumentals. Roman, Judgment Day. There is some music that gets me going. The kind of music I listen to in the gym, the kind of music that pumps me up, doesn’t really fit Randy Orton the character. There is some truth to what you read. I was just as much behind it as WWE. We actually were working throughout the summer, me and Neil Lowry, with a new song. It kind of kept evolving and evolving, and when we thought we had something, a higher-up, some WWE brass would listen to it, and they’d go, ‘That kind of sounds like Roman’s here. Take that out.’ It would evolve again. ‘Now what do you think?’ ‘We need to change this part because we need better cues for camera angles.’ It would evolve. It got to a point where, we played it at Survivor Series with the intent of, ‘Am I going to come out to a new song tonight?’ The decision in the 11th hour was ‘Voices’ is a song that people have learned to love and goddamnit, even though it doesn’t necessarily get my blood pumping, it gets all those fans pumping and they know when they hear the first few notes, they know who is walking down to the ring and how that makes them feel. To change all of that…I was going to change my gear, I was going to try and make all these changes. I bought a pair of fucking kickpads. ‘Let me try and change my look.’ In the 11th hour it was like, ‘What am I doing? I’m going to look like some old guy who changed his clothes.’ I think the only change I had was, instead of ORTON on the back of my gear, it says RKO. That’s the kind of change, unless you’re looking for it, you’re not going to notice. I like the fact that, throughout my career, I’ve worn the same shit, come out to the same shit, done the same shit, and it’s worked. If it ain’t broke, why change it? As far as the music goes, I would love, before it’s all said and done, to have some music that gives me goosebumps. ‘Voices’ is great. It makes sense. The words make sense. It’s damn near written for me, I feel like. Rich from Rev Theory is a hell of a singer and the band is great, no problem with them at all, but it’s not the kind of music that pumps up Randy Orton.”