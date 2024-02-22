Austin Theory Engages in Fiery Debate with Journalist Who Labels Wrestling as "Fake"

During a promotional event for the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View in Perth, Australia, Austin Theory engaged in a fiery back-and-forth with Anthony De Ceglie, the editor-in-chief of The West Australian. Below is the exchange:

De Ceglie commented, “I mean, it’s fake [wrestling]. Like, you’re not actually hitting each other.”

To which Theory responded, “You brought me here and you’re going to talk to me like this? Just cause you’re in charge of some sht doesn’t mean you can talk to me like this. You’re saying what I do is easy and you’re in front of all of your people talking about my job is easy. You couldn’t walk a damn day in my shoes. Are you kidding me man? I will smack the sht outta you right now. I’m not playing around. Y’all bring me all the way out here for some media and this guy is talking his f*cking head off. What’s his problem dude?”