WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Austin Theory Engages in Fiery Debate with Journalist Who Labels Wrestling as "Fake"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2024

Austin Theory Engages in Fiery Debate with Journalist Who Labels Wrestling as "Fake"

During a promotional event for the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View in Perth, Australia, Austin Theory engaged in a fiery back-and-forth with Anthony De Ceglie, the editor-in-chief of The West Australian. Below is the exchange:

De Ceglie commented, “I mean, it’s fake [wrestling]. Like, you’re not actually hitting each other.”

To which Theory responded, “You brought me here and you’re going to talk to me like this? Just cause you’re in charge of some sht doesn’t mean you can talk to me like this. You’re saying what I do is easy and you’re in front of all of your people talking about my job is easy. You couldn’t walk a damn day in my shoes. Are you kidding me man? I will smack the sht outta you right now. I’m not playing around. Y’all bring me all the way out here for some media and this guy is talking his f*cking head off. What’s his problem dude?”

Triple H Confirms The Rock's Absence from 2024 Elimination Chamber Event

During his guest appearance on the Xav and Michelle for Breakfast podcast, Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed Dwayne “The [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 22, 2024 01:57PM


Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #perth #australia #austin theory

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86273/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π