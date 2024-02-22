WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Confirms The Rock's Absence from 2024 Elimination Chamber Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2024

During his guest appearance on the Xav and Michelle for Breakfast podcast, Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's availability for the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

“You are not going to see The Rock. I’m not gonna spin that because I don’t want people expecting that and not see that. This show will be spectacular, and nobody will miss The Rock. As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight, as you can imagine. So we have him for a lot of events. Unfortunately, this was not one of them.” 

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #perth #australia #the rock #dwayne johnson #triple h #paul levesque

