John Cena Launches OnlyFans Account

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2024

John Cena took to Twitter/X to unveil his new OnlyFans page, which is uniquely themed around his character from the upcoming R-rated comedy, "Ricky Stanicky." Cena shared two intriguing photos accompanied by playful captions: "anyone want to hit this one more time? 😜" and "how deep can it go? 😜", inviting fans to explore the page. The page is accessible for free to anyone with an OnlyFans account, offering an innovative way to engage with the movie's audience. "Ricky Stanicky" features an ensemble cast including Cena, Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Anja Savcic, and is set for release on March 7th, 2024.

The film's storyline revolves around a fictitious character named Ricky Stanicky, who was concocted by three lifelong friends to serve as a scapegoat for their youthful indiscretions. As their significant others grow skeptical and insist on meeting Stanicky, the trio is compelled to enlist a down-and-out actor to embody the mythical Stanicky, setting the stage for comedic chaos.

Tags: #wwe #john cena #ricky stanicky

