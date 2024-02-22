WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk's Participation in WWE Elimination Chamber Officially Clarified

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2024

CM Punk, "The Second City Saint," is currently sidelined due to an arm injury sustained during the Royal Rumble 2024.

 His recovery period is expected to extend beyond WrestleMania 40, casting doubt on his participation in upcoming events. Despite rumors suggesting Punk might make an appearance at the Elimination Chamber event in Australia, recent updates from PWInsider clarify that Punk did not accompany WWE to Australia and will stay in the United States to focus on his rehabilitation.

WWE has also not included him in the storyline for the Elimination Chamber, dispelling previous speculations. Before his injury, there were anticipations that Punk would emerge victorious in the Elimination Chamber match, setting up a championship battle against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #perth #australia #cm punk

