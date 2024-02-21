Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions Set to Develop Ric Flair Film

The life and career of Ric Flair, a WWE Hall of Famer renowned as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, is potentially being adapted into a feature film. Seven Bucks Productions, led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, is at the helm of this exciting venture, aiming to bring Flair's storied journey to the silver screen. Hiram Garcia is set to produce the film alongside Kevin Misher of Misher Films.

This project marks another collaboration between the production teams following their work on "Fighting with My Family," a film chronicling the life and career of Saraya. Currently, the Ric Flair film project is in its initial phases of development.

The Rock shared his personal connection to the project, stating, "As a kid who grew up in professional wrestling, I idolized, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair. He was a hero to me. And once I broke into the wrestling business and began to spill my own sweat and blood - my reverence for Ric turned to respect. Because I realized just how rare and impossible it is to disrupt the wrestling business, culture and truly change the game - and that’s exactly what Ric Flair did. This project is personal, and we can’t wait to tell his unbelievable story. As always, “thank you for the house, Ric."