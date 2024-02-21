Triple H Hypes WWE Universe for Monumental Elimination Chamber Event in Perth

In a promotional video for the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event (PLE), Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared his excitement with fans, saying, “WWE Universe Australia, it is that time. It is that time of year. It is the road to WrestleMania, and this year, the road drives directly through Perth, Australia. We are just days away from a night that will be filled with moments that will leave the world talking. Elimination Chamber: Perth happens live this Saturday from Optus Stadium.

He continued, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming matches and their impact on WrestleMania, “The Chamber matches are set. The implications for the road to WrestleMania will be monumental. There’s no greater time of the year than right now, the road to WrestleMania. I cannot tell you how excited we are all to get to Perth. When we get there, there will be just one question to ask. Are you ready?”