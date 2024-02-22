WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Plans to Host Pay-Per-View Event at Arthur Ashe Stadium This Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2024

AEW Plans to Host Pay-Per-View Event at Arthur Ashe Stadium This Year

AEW is set to return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2024 for its annual Grand Slam event, with a significant twist. According to PWInsider, the wrestling promotion plans to elevate the occasion from a television taping to a pay-per-view (PPV) spectacle, marking AEW's first PPV event within the heart of New York City. Previously, the closest AEW came to hosting a PPV in the New York City area was with Worlds End in Long Island.

The Grand Slam event has been a highlight of AEW's calendar since its inception in 2021, featuring memorable matches that have captivated wrestling fans. Last year, the event was headlined by a thrilling match where MJF defended his world title against Samoa Joe. Additionally, the Grand Slam has been the stage for big bouts, including the showdown between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson.

Brock Lesnar Included in WWE 2K24, But Not as a Playable Character

A recent update from Mike Straw of Insider Gaming highlights Brock Lesnar's involvement in WWE 2K24, revealing that while Lesnar's character [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 22, 2024 01:45PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #arthur ashe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86268/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π