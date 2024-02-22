AEW Plans to Host Pay-Per-View Event at Arthur Ashe Stadium This Year

AEW is set to return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2024 for its annual Grand Slam event, with a significant twist. According to PWInsider, the wrestling promotion plans to elevate the occasion from a television taping to a pay-per-view (PPV) spectacle, marking AEW's first PPV event within the heart of New York City. Previously, the closest AEW came to hosting a PPV in the New York City area was with Worlds End in Long Island.

The Grand Slam event has been a highlight of AEW's calendar since its inception in 2021, featuring memorable matches that have captivated wrestling fans. Last year, the event was headlined by a thrilling match where MJF defended his world title against Samoa Joe. Additionally, the Grand Slam has been the stage for big bouts, including the showdown between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson.