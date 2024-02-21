WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Former WWE/ECW Star Issues Legal Warning to 2K Games

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2024

Former WWE/ECW Star Issues Legal Warning to 2K Games

A former WWE/ECW personality has taken notice of a recent tweet by 2K Games. The tweet, shared on Wednesday, featured a video clip of Liv Morgan's entrance in the upcoming WWE 2K24 game, accompanied by the caption: “Queen of Extreme @YaOnlyLivvOnce #FirstLook #WWE2K24.” The game, which is now available for pre-order on various platforms including Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, offers several editions: standard, deluxe, and cross-gen digital, along with a special WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania edition.

The caption used by 2K Games drew attention from Francine, renowned for her role as a valet and her tenure with ECW from 1995 to 2001 and WWE from 2005 to 2006. Francine, who holds the trademark rights to the phrase “Queen of Extreme,” responded with a legal warning to 2K Games, stating: “I have The Queen of Extreme trademarked. Do you need something sent to you guys again from my lawyer?”

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions Set to Develop Ric Flair Film

The life and career of Ric Flair, a WWE Hall of Famer renowned as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, is potentially being adapte [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 21, 2024 04:51PM


Tags: #wwe #ecw #queen of extreme #liv morgan #francine

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86263/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π