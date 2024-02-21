Former WWE/ECW Star Issues Legal Warning to 2K Games

A former WWE/ECW personality has taken notice of a recent tweet by 2K Games. The tweet, shared on Wednesday, featured a video clip of Liv Morgan's entrance in the upcoming WWE 2K24 game, accompanied by the caption: “Queen of Extreme @YaOnlyLivvOnce #FirstLook #WWE2K24.” The game, which is now available for pre-order on various platforms including Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, offers several editions: standard, deluxe, and cross-gen digital, along with a special WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania edition.

The caption used by 2K Games drew attention from Francine, renowned for her role as a valet and her tenure with ECW from 1995 to 2001 and WWE from 2005 to 2006. Francine, who holds the trademark rights to the phrase “Queen of Extreme,” responded with a legal warning to 2K Games, stating: “I have The Queen of Extreme trademarked. Do you need something sent to you guys again from my lawyer?”