Jim Ross Is Recovering After Suffering A Broken Hip

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently shared an update on his health through his X account, revealing that he has sustained a broken hip. Ross noted that he was spending time in Jacksonville Beach and is currently using a cane "for now," although he mentions his condition is improving each day. He expressed enthusiasm about his ongoing involvement with AEW.

While Ross did not clarify whether he has renewed his contract with AEW, his previous statements indicated his deal was due to end this month. However, his optimistic tone on social media suggests he doesn't intend to part ways with the organization. We extend our warmest wishes to Jim Ross for a speedy recovery from his broken hip.

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends its best wishes to Jim Ross for a swift and smooth recovery.