John Cena On Vince McMahon: "I Love The Guy, I Have A Great Relationship With The Guy"

John Cena has expressed his thoughts on the ongoing legal challenges facing Vince McMahon, the former WWE CEO and Chairman, who is currently embroiled in a lawsuit filed by a previous WWE employee, Janel Grant. This lawsuit accuses McMahon of being involved in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal.

During his appearance on the Howard Stern Show, when questioned about the accusations against McMahon, Cena articulated that while discussing the matter isn't difficult for him, absorbing the information is, hence he chooses not to dwell deeply on it given the lengthy process ahead.

Cena said he’s an advocate of love, friendship, and honest, but he’s also a big advocate of accountability. If someone's behavior lies so far outside of your value system that the balance shifts of, 'I can't operate in a world where this works.' That's the end result of being accountable. Right now, I’m gonna love the person I love, be their friend. 'I love you, you have a hill to climb.' There is the saying of, 'You don’t know who your friends are until shit hits the fan or your back is against the wall.' That doesn't make any of what's going on any easier to swallow. Just telling someone you love them, it’s a hill to climb, and we’ll see what happens.' That's that. It sounds so cliche, but it has to be one day at a time. I've openly said, I love the guy, I have a great relationship with the guy, and that’s that. It's largely my construct of operating with honesty and communication. Those are strong leads to handling any problem or achievement. The whole thing is super unfortunate and it sucks. It deals with an individual I love and an entity I love. I want everyone to have the experience that I have. "Not only do I tell a friend that I love them, but I switch to the entity and say, 'How can I help?'"