Steve Austin Names Top UFC Stars as Top Picks for WWE Transition

Rumors have been swirling about potential cross-promotional activities and athlete transfers between WWE and UFC since the two organizations merged to form TKO. Speculation has been rife about whether WWE talents might consider a move to MMA.
During Monday's episode of Raw, Michael Chandler made a surprise appearance, issuing a challenge to UFC superstar Conor McGregor for a fight.
In an interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, WWE legend Steve Austin was queried about his picks for UFC fighters who could successfully transition to WWE. He highlighted Sean Strickland, the ex-UFC Middleweight Champion, and Colby Covington, a leading contender in the UFC welterweight division.
“If I’m going right now, I’m going to Sean Strickland, and I like Sean Strickland. Boy, he stays economic right now in the octagon, but what a promo, and so then I go Colby Covington, all the trash talk, all the athletic ability guy never runs out of gas. He’s always in shape and talks of a mean streak, and it could back it up. He’s very exciting. He has that X factor that you always look for. He’s doubled tough.”
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin thinks two UFC fighters could cross over successfully into WWE. His answers may or may not surprise you pic.twitter.com/7XrCzbl9Qh— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 20, 2024
⚡ Natalya Considers Transition to WWE Creative Team Following Wrestling Career
During a recent guest appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE's own Natalya shared her thoughts on the possibility of joining the WWE creative [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 20, 2024 02:46PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com