Steve Austin Names Top UFC Stars as Top Picks for WWE Transition

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2024

Rumors have been swirling about potential cross-promotional activities and athlete transfers between WWE and UFC since the two organizations merged to form TKO. Speculation has been rife about whether WWE talents might consider a move to MMA.

During Monday's episode of Raw, Michael Chandler made a surprise appearance, issuing a challenge to UFC superstar Conor McGregor for a fight.

In an interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, WWE legend Steve Austin was queried about his picks for UFC fighters who could successfully transition to WWE. He highlighted Sean Strickland, the ex-UFC Middleweight Champion, and Colby Covington, a leading contender in the UFC welterweight division.

“If I’m going right now, I’m going to Sean Strickland, and I like Sean Strickland. Boy, he stays economic right now in the octagon, but what a promo, and so then I go Colby Covington, all the trash talk, all the athletic ability guy never runs out of gas. He’s always in shape and talks of a mean streak, and it could back it up. He’s very exciting. He has that X factor that you always look for. He’s doubled tough.”

#wwe #ufc #steve austin #sean strickland #colby covington

