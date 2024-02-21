Randy Orton Comments Vince McMahon Allegations: "It F**king Hurts My Heart"

Randy Orton has become the most recent WWE personality to share his perspective on the accusations directed at Vince McMahon, the ex-CEO and Chairman of WWE.

While engaging in a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Randy Orton addressed the topic of the allegations made against WWE.

Orton expressed his indebtedness to Vince McMahon for the numerous opportunities given to him, stating, "I’ve got to say this–I wouldn’t be where I am without Vince McMahon taking a chance on me a handful of times. I would not be where I am today without Vince McMahon. But, f---, I’m reading this sh--. What you’ve seen and read, I’ve seen and read. As far as commenting on that, it f------ hurts my heart. It hurts my heart."

He went on to share his observations on the evolution within WWE, noting the shift in operational dynamics before and after his back injury. Orton highlighted the overhaul in WWE's management and creative processes under Triple H's leadership, contrasting it with Vince McMahon's era, where last-minute changes to television scripts were common.

"I’m very happy with the changes, and I’m very happy that Nick Khan, Triple H, Bruce Prichard and all those guys are proving they mean what they say. The company changed, and they care about the talent. I think everybody feels the same way," Orton added, expressing his approval of the new direction WWE has taken under the guidance of Triple H and the current executive team.







