Dominik Mysterio Uncertain About WWE WrestleMania 40 Role

In a recent episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio opened up about his anticipation for WrestleMania 40, revealing his current state of uncertainty regarding his role at the event. Mysterio shared, “I have no idea what I’m doing at [WrestleMania]. I don’t really get a heads-up on anything when it comes to creatives and stuff, unless I go and ask. … Tell me what to do and I’ll do my best to go out there and make it look as [good] as possible to the best of my abilities.” His comments underline the unpredictable nature of storyline developments and match assignments within WWE.

Expressing contentment with his current position in the company, Mysterio emphasized the enjoyment and camaraderie he experiences with his colleagues, stating, “I’m happy. I’m f***ing having a blast doing it, especially with the crew that I’m doing it with. I’ve become actual friends with everybody there.” This sentiment reflects the positive atmosphere and strong bonds formed behind the scenes among WWE talent.

Reflecting on the past, Mysterio recalled his match at WrestleMania 39, where he competed against his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and unfortunately did not come out victorious.