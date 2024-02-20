Gunther Shares Insights on Potential WWE WrestleMania 40 Opponents

In a recent dialogue on the Battleground Podcast, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther shared insights into his potential plans for WrestleMania 40, highlighting discussions and expectations.

Gunther reflected on Cody Rhodes's interest in concluding their storyline, stating, "I honestly gotta say, he’s not the only one, I guess. That’s just the life of a champion. A bunch of guys want a piece of them. That being said, I think he’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s a great technician, and the matches we had I think we were phenomenal, and the audience enjoyed them all. So if it should come to that, for WrestleMania, then yeah, I’m here for it. But we have to see."

Regarding potential opponents at WrestleMania, Gunther noted, "I think there’s a few options in the pipeline. I don’t know what’s in store for ‘Mania. But like I said, I think there’s a bunch of guys. That’s just the life of a champion. You are chased by some people that want that prize, and it keeps me on edge."

Gunther also reminisced about his victory at WrestleMania 39, where he triumphed over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match to retain the Intercontinental Title. He successfully defended the title once again on WWE Raw against Jey Uso.