WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Former WWE Star Erick Rowan Challenges Gunther

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2024

Former WWE Star Erick Rowan Challenges Gunther

Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE, took to social media to express his interest in facing WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. After Gunther successfully defended his title in the main event of Raw against Jey Uso, Redbeard reiterated his challenge on his X account, stating, "I'll say it again. I want to fight @Gunther_AUT." Below is the post from Redbeard on X.

Currently without a contract, Redbeard was let go by WWE in April 2020 and has since been exploring opportunities as a free agent.

Ex-WWE Star Speaks Out on Historical Sexual Misconduct Allegations

On January 25th, 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that Janel Grant, an ex-employee of WWE, initiated a legal case against WWE, Vince M [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 20, 2024 02:36PM


Tags: #wwe #erick redbeard #erick rowan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86248/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π