Former WWE Star Erick Rowan Challenges Gunther

Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE, took to social media to express his interest in facing WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. After Gunther successfully defended his title in the main event of Raw against Jey Uso, Redbeard reiterated his challenge on his X account, stating, "I'll say it again. I want to fight @Gunther_AUT." Below is the post from Redbeard on X.

Currently without a contract, Redbeard was let go by WWE in April 2020 and has since been exploring opportunities as a free agent.