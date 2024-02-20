Ex-WWE Star Speaks Out on Historical Sexual Misconduct Allegations

On January 25th, 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that Janel Grant, an ex-employee of WWE, initiated a legal case against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a federal court in Connecticut. The lawsuit alleges McMahon of sex trafficking.

Ex-WWE wrestler Paul Roma recently shared his insights on Newsnation regarding the sexual misconduct narratives he encountered over time.

Banfield: Did you ever hear of this awful behavior or allegations? Did any of this sound like the Vince McMahon you knew?

Roma: Yes. It was pretty regular. You heard it on a regular basis, for the most part. Then, you wouldn’t hear it for a while, then it would come full circle. It wasn’t so much Vince as it was the people he had surrounding him. Talking about an industry where you have young, good-looking, well-built men in the ring, half-naked, three-quarters naked. It left the door open. You have people around him; Vice Presidents, bookers, that were very much into that. That put you in a really bad situation, especially once you start making some money. You kind of get comfortable with that. Then, you find out that your job is on the line. Either do it or get fired. I witnessed quite a few that walked away. Money wasn’t worth it for them to go that route.

Banfield: What happened to them that made them want to walk away?

Roma: They were asked to do things. Sexual things, with other men, that they did not want to do. My former partner being one of them. I was actually in a cab ride in Washington. We were coming back and the gentleman next to me kept saying, ‘It’s not worth it. It’s not worth the benjamins. It’s not worth the benjamins.’ ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘It’s not worth it.’ ‘What’s not worth it?’ ‘It’s just not worth it.’ We got back to the hotel. The next day, we’re filming for our second TV taping and he was gone. He jumped on a flight, went back home, and never showed up again to wrestle. He had an unfortunate accident, hit his head, and passed away while he was asleep. He had a bleeding of the brain.

Banfield: Did he ever tell you what it was that wasn’t worth it?

Roma: He didn’t tell me who. He just told me what. To do what they wanted him to do.

Banfield: What was it?

Roma: Sexual favors. My former partner, one of my former partners, when I was part of the Young Stallions, he was propositioned. He said he went to one of the agents and told him what had happened. I said, ‘Why would you do that? You just ratted on both of us.’ He kind of threw us both under the bus, just starting out.

Banfield: The person in the cab told you he was propositioned, he wouldn’t tell you who it was, but told you what happened. Did he tell you these were executives with the WWE that propositioned him?

Roma: Let’s leave it this way. That’s all it could be. If someone is going to give you money, it had to be that. There is nothing else. It’s not going to be one of the other boys that you’re wrestling with. They’re not going to offer you money. Even my former partner. Same thing, they offered him money, drugs, just lay on your back and you don’t have to do a thing. He came running right to me when I came into TV, and I said, ‘What are you going to do?’ ‘I already spoke to Arnold.’ ‘Why would you do that? You killed our team. What do you think he’s going to do? He’s going to go to the people that propositioned you. What do you think is going to happen to them? Nothing.’

Banfield: Your friend and business partner Mario Mancini spoke with us and he said he knows of at least one incident from years ago that is even worse than some of the worst allegations in Janel Grant’s lawsuit. Do you know what that incident is?

Roma: I really shouldn’t, right now, but yes, I do know what it is. It is worse.

Banfield: Can you characterize it in any way?

Roma: Just that Mario and I are really surprised. We spoke about it. We’re surprised that no one has come forward, but on the flip side, they’re of an age now that they’re maybe married, have kids, and they don’t want to open Pandora’s box. I can’t blame them. I said that to Mario. ‘Can you blame them? Would you really want to open this up? No. You wouldn’t want to open it up.’