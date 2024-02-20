Kevin Nash Wanted to Attend Sting's Last Match, but WWE Said No

In the most recent episode of "Kliq This," Kevin Nash, alongside Sean Oliver, delved into the topic of Sting's upcoming final bout at AEW Revolution. Nash shared insights into his deep friendship with Sting, lamenting the lack of time spent together due to their different wrestling affiliations.

Nash revealed that Sting had invited him to be present for his farewell match, an offer he felt compelled to decline due to his association with WWE.

"He asked me to be a part of it. And I just said that, you know, because of my positioning with the company with WWE, I couldn't. I mean, I couldn't even be there in the crowd. If I went in the crowd, it would be, you know?"

Nash said that he did ask WWE. "I asked," he said. "You know when you ask, and there's that three, four second pause. It's like f**king when you'd be on the rug. Like, Hey, babe. We're in Fort Wayne. I'm gonna go to Stewie's strip joint. You got a problem with that? Nothing."