WWE Superstar To Undergo Knee Surgery

One week has elapsed since Shotzi encountered an injury during her latest competitive appearance.
During the NXT TV recordings in Orlando, Florida, last Tuesday, Shotzi experienced a knee injury in the midst of her match against Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship. The incident led to Shotzi being assisted backstage, prompting WWE to introduce Lash Legend as an interim competitor in a bout against Valkyria.
Furthermore, the mishap prompted WWE to alter its original plans, as Shotzi was previously scheduled to compete against Tiffany Stratton in a SmackDown Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. According to PWinsider, there was buzz at Monday Night Raw indicating that Shotzi was in Birmingham, Alabama, likely in preparation for knee surgery. WWE generally sends its injured talent to Birmingham for surgical procedures.
