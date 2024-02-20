WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Intriguing Details Emerge About the Jey Uso vs. Gunther WWE Raw Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2024

In the latest episode of WWE RAW on February 19th, 2024, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso. Despite Jey Uso coming close to clinching the title, the match took an unexpected turn when his brother, Jimmy Uso, intervened. The interference not only cost Jey the match but also led to a post-match attack by Jimmy on his brother.

Post-RAW, @WrestleVotes shared an intriguing update:

“Hearing an interesting story we hope to follow up on with more tomorrow… source states there were multiple people within the company under the impression Jey Uso was winning the IC title tonight on RAW. I’m told that as late as 6pm, this was the direction on various show rundowns within the creative and digital departments.”
 

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 20, 2024 05:25AM


