News and Notes From Monday's WWE Raw in Anaheim, CA

- Netflix executives were spotted front row at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, during the latest WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth "go-home" episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The presence of these executives was highlighted by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, who took the opportunity to announce RAW's transition to Netflix in 2025, all while the executives were featured on camera.

- Andrade "El Idolo" has reclaimed his full ring name. Following a brief period where he was simply known as Andrade, WWE has reintroduced "El Idolo" into his moniker, as seen in the recent vignette that teases his WWE comeback.