WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

News and Notes From Monday's WWE Raw in Anaheim, CA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2024

News and Notes From Monday's WWE Raw in Anaheim, CA

- Netflix executives were spotted front row at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, during the latest WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth "go-home" episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The presence of these executives was highlighted by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, who took the opportunity to announce RAW's transition to Netflix in 2025, all while the executives were featured on camera.

- Andrade "El Idolo" has reclaimed his full ring name. Following a brief period where he was simply known as Andrade, WWE has reintroduced "El Idolo" into his moniker, as seen in the recent vignette that teases his WWE comeback.

WWE Raw Results (2/19/2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, February 19, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com repor [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 20, 2024 05:22AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #andrade #andrade el idolo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86237/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π