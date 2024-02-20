WWE Raw Results (2/19/2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, February 19, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/19/2024)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature gets us started and then we see a shot outside the Honda Center as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show from Anaheim, CA.

We see "Main Event" Jey Uso backstage arriving to the building yelling "YEET!" We also see The Judgment Day arriving to the show.

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

Inside the arena, we hear the sword slice and then Drew McIntyre's theme hits. Out comes "The Scottish Warrior" as Pat McAfee joins Cole on commentary for our opening contest. He settles in the ring as the graphic for the Men's Elimination Chamber match, which McIntyre is in, flashes on the screen.

The theme for Cody Rhodes hits next and out comes "The American Nightmare" to fireworks and pyro, as fans in Anaheim sing along with his song as he makes his way to the ring for this big opening match on this week's show.

After the bell sounds, these two immediately get after it. Cody hits a Disaster Kick and a Cody Cutter early on, getting off to a strong start in this one. McIntyre takes over for a minute or two until Cody gets him trapped in a figure-four leg lock. McIntyre turns it and Cody gets to the ropes to break it up.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break with Cole saying, "Cody's in trouble!" When we return from the break, it is all McIntyre dominating the action for a few minutes until finally Cody hits a Cody Cutter to shift the momentum in his favor. He hits another one for a close near fall.

Cody looks for Cross-Rhodes, but McIntyre counters it. Cody builds up a full head of steam and clotheslines McIntyre and himself over the top rope and out to the floor. We then head into a second mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle in from the latest break, we see some back-and-forth action. McIntyre hits a big sit-out power bomb for a close two-count. "I'm not sure if this match is ever gonna end," says McAfee as the fans break out in a loud "This is Awesome" chant.

McIntyre goes for a Future Shock DDT, but Cody counters and connects with a Pedigree. Both guys are down and slow to get up as we see an aerial shot from the top of the Honda Center. Cody goes for another Cody Cutter but McIntyre counters with a Glasgow Kiss. He hits a Future Shock DDT for a close near fall attempt.

The fans chant "We want tables!" as Drew heads to the top-rope. Cody cuts him off and follows him up there. He connects with a big super-plex for a big pop. Cody hits a super Cody Cutter off the top-rope for a really close two count. Cody picks McIntyre up but sees Jimmy Uso running down.

He knocks him off the apron and picks McIntyre up again, only for Solo Sikoa to hit him with a Samoan Spike from behind. McIntyre hits a Claymore Kick and gets the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins Reminds Cody Rhodes He Can Be His Shield

After the match we see some hype for the Women's Elimination Chamber Last Chance Battle Royal for the final spot in the Women's Chamber match at the WWE PLE this weekend in Perth. We then head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see photos of the WWE Golden Title on celebrities and sports stars at NBA All-Star Weekend, including McAfee, who jokes that the guy who asked him to take the picture had no idea he worked for WWE. We then see the latest Andrade vignette. He has the El Idolo back on his name.

McAfee then uses a tele-strator to take us through the finish of the Cody-Drew opener, which saw The Bloodline interfere. Adam Pearce checks on Cody backstage and assures him The Bloodline have been ejected and fined.

He asks if there's anything he can do. Cody says he's good. Seth Rollins walks up next to him after everyone leaves. He reminds him, without saying a word, that he can be his Shield.

Last Chance Battle Royal For Women's Elimination Chamber

Now we head back inside the Honda Center where Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler make their way down to the ring as the first two to get in the ring for the Last Chance Battle Royal for the final spot in the Women's Chamber match. Raquel Rodriguez's theme hits and she makes her return as another entrant.

We head to a pre-match break as the rest of the competitors make their way out. When we return, we see a video package hyping the big eight-man bout later tonight. Back in the arena, we see the ring is packed with everyone in the battle royal. Zelina Vega comes out and then Chelsea Green comes out, as well as Natalya. The bell rings and off we go.

Maxxine Dupri and Valhalla are some of the early eliminations. Raquel Rodriguez is throwing a lot of bodies over the top. After another big elimination for the returning women's Superstar, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, we see Zelina Vega tossed out, and then Elektra Lopez is eliminated. The two brawl to the back after being thrown out. Baszler and Stark keep teaming up to make eliminations. Rodriguez gets a few more toss-outs under her belt as well. The ring is starting to dwindle down to the final handful of competitors.

Ivy Nile eliminates Natalya and then fires up on Shayna Baszler with strikes. Baszler and Stark team up on her now and then throw her out for their latest elimination. We're down to Baszler, Stark, Michin and Rodriguez. Baszler and Stark throw out Michin. Rodriguez throws out Baszler. Baszler trips Rodriguez from the floor.

Rodriguez pushes Stark off the apron but Baszler saves her. Rodriguez knocks her off again and wins. In comes Chelsea Green, who was apparently never eliminated. She sneaks behind Rodriguez, who ends up eliminating her anyways for the win. With the win, Rodriguez moves on to Elimination Chamber.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women's Elimination Chamber: Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax Split-Screen Interview

Backstage, we see "Main Event" Jey Uso hyped up and talking into the camera about how he's gonna become the I-C champ tonight. We see Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax getting wired up for a satelitte interview. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, we shoot to the Ripley and Jax split-screen interview, conducted by Cole and McAfee. They only ask one question. Ripley talks about her excitement about performing as a WWE Superstar in Australia.

Nia Jax says she has more talent than her and is going to squash her. Ripley says she can talk and attack her from behind all she wants, but she's still going to lose.

Awesome Truth & DIY vs. The Judgment Day

We see Jackie Redmond doing a walk-and-talk with R-Truth as they talk about his early days with The Judgment Day. He calls it historic, like the first time John Cena put on a pair of jean shorts. After that we cut to Michael Chandler in the arena. The UFC Lightweight contender cuts a promo calling out Conor McGregor.

Now Chad Gable talks into the camera from backstage about leaving his crew in the back if Ivar will do the same for their fight later tonight. Ivar is then shown and agrees. Back in the arena, R-Truth's theme hits and he comes out in a raincoat that he was wearing for his walk-and-talk with Redmond earlier.

The Miz's theme hits next and out he comes. DIY makes their way out next. After Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa settle in the ring, The Judgment Day theme hits. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After some early action, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Ciampa and Dominik Mysterio brawling until Finn Balor tags in and takes over for The Judgment Day. We see some more back-and-forth action and then head into another mid-match break. When we return, we see Truth fire up on offense and nearly pull off the upset. Ultimately, Priest hits his South of Heaven choke slam for the win.

Winners: The Judgment Day

Women's Elimination Chamber Madness

We see a video package recapping The Rock's appearance joining The Bloodline on last week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown. We then see Becky Lynch walking backstage as we head into another commercial break.

When we return, we see Jackie Redmond backstage with Sami Zayn, who talks about believing in his heart that there is still a path for him to WrestleMania. He is still confident he will become a champion.

Back in the arena, Becky Lynch's theme hits and out comes "The Man" as Cole and McAfee remind us she will be in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend in Perth. She talks about the Chamber a bit and then is interrupted by Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan and Lynch go back-and-forth on the mic for a moment or so, and then Raquel Rodriguez comes out. She doesn't get to say much before Tiffany Stratton comes out. She babbles for a minute and then Naomi comes out. Bianca Belair comes out in heels and a super hiked up skirt/dress. Yikes.

They talk back-and-forth and end up brawling. Nia Jax hits the ring from behind and rag-dolls all of them one-by-one. After this wraps up, we head to GUNTHER responding to Jey Uso's comments from earlier to hype their I-C title showdown later. We head to another break.

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

We see Chad Gable make his way to the ring. We cut to a message from Shinsuke Nakamura, who calls out Sami Zayn for playing victim and trying to get sympathy. He challenges him to another fight anytime, anywhere. We see Callum Walsh, an Irish boxer, make a cameo appearance in the crowd.

Ivar's theme hits and he makes his way out alone, as did Gable, for this one-one-one fight. The bell sounds and these two immediately get after it. Gable does well early on, as McAfee sings the praises of his Olympic background. The fight spills out to the floor where Ivar takes over.

Now we see Ivar hit a big power bomb on Gable on the barricade and into the crowd. He looks down at Gable as we head into a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see Ivar still dominating the action. He lays out Gable and heads to the top-rope for a big Viking Splash for a close two count. He heads back up for a moonsault, but Gable moves. Gable hoists Ivar up for a huge German suplex.

He pulls the straps down and the crowd roars. Now Gable heads to the top-rope. He connects with a moonsault and goes for the cover, but Ivar kicks out. Gable slaps on the ankle lock and Ivar taps out.

Winner: Chad Gable

Drew McIntyre Is The True Workhorse Of WWE

Cole and McAfee run down the lineup for Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth PLE at 5am. Yikes! After that, Cathy Kelley is backstage with Drew McIntyre.

He commends Cody for being on an impressive run and touts being the first person to beat him in a long time. She asks if The Bloodline interfering takes away from that.

He says no. He then mentions how he's going to SmackDown to beat LA Knight and then he's going to Perth to win the Chamber. He calls himself the true workhorse of WWE and future champion. We head to another commercial break.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER (C) vs. "Main Event" Jey Uso

It's main event time!

The New Day are shown backstage when we return before our main event. They announce a Street Fight against Imperium for next week's post-Elimination Chamber show in San Jose, CA. Also announced is Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Back inside the arena, we see John Crimber, the number three Bull-Rider in the world, being shown in the front row in a cameo appearance. The theme for GUNTHER hits and out comes the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time for his latest defense.

"Main Event" Jey Uso's entrance tune hits next and out comes the fan-favorite WWE veteran to a big pop and a sea of fans doing the wave along with him on the ropes. Pat McAfee also jumps on the commentary desk and does it along with him, as always.

The ring announcer Samantha Irvin handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger and then the bell sounds to get this high stakes title tilt officially off-and-running. They go face-to-face and GUNTHER pushes Uso, who slaps him back.

They start to mix it up and Uso does well early on, but it isn't long at all before "The Ring General" takes over. As he does, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the main event of the evening continues. When we return, we see the I-C champ still mauling the challenger.

The fight spills out to the floor where GUNTHER continues to punish Uso. Uso begins to fight back and hits a big Samoan Drop that slams GUNTHER on the commentary desk. The fans break out in a "YEET! YEET!" chant as Uso goes back to work on GUNTHER inside the ring.

Uso goes for a big spot, but GUNTHER avoids it and counters with a huge drop kick, showing off his incredible agility for such a big man. He hits a big power bomb for a close two count. He slaps a Boston Crab on Uso and cranks back on it with a vengeance. Uso escapes.

Jey starts to fight back. GUNTHER charges at him, but Uso drops down and pulls down the top-rope, sending the big man sailing over and crashing out on the floor down below. Uso hits the ropes to build up a full head of steam and then hits a big splash on GUNTHER on the floor. We head to a second mid-match break.

When we return, we see Uso fighting from underneath back into competitive form before ultimately taking over. He hits three big spears and then a top-rope Uso splash. He seems to have GUNTHER finished off but when he goes for the pin, the bell starts ringing as the ref is doing the count.

This stops the action, where we see a man in a hoodie doing the bell-ringing. It turns out to by Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline. Jey hits a big diving splash onto Jimmy on the floor, however he returns to the ring where GUNTHER finishes him off for the win to retain.

Jimmy attacks Jey again after the match. He yells in his face that no matter how big Jey gets, he's always the big brother. Jimmy then goes to the top-rope and hits an Uso Splash of his own on his little brother as the fans loudly boo. He hits another one off the top and throws up the "We The Ones" gesture as this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: GUNTHER