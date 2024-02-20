WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Announces Start Times for Saturday's Elimination Chamber: Perth Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2024

WWE Announces Start Times for Saturday's Elimination Chamber: Perth Event

The WWE Elimination Chamber event is set to electrify Perth, Australia, this coming Saturday. In the final episode leading up to the event, broadcast on WWE Monday Night Raw via the USA Network from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, the official start times for the weekend's much-awaited WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) were disclosed for audiences worldwide.

Below are the scheduled start times across various time zones for this Saturday's blockbuster WWE PLE:

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): 6 p.m.
Eastern Standard Time (EST): 5 a.m.
Central Standard Time (CST): 4 a.m.
Mountain Standard Time (MST): 3 a.m.
Pacific Standard Time (PST): 2 a.m.
Hawaiian Standard Time (HST): 12 a.m.

The U.K. will see the event air from 10 AM.

Latest Lineup For WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Following this week's episode of Raw, WWE has announced an updated card for the Elimination Chamber event, scheduled for February 24th in Pe [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 20, 2024 05:30AM

 

 


Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #perth #australia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86242/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π