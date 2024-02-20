WWE Announces Start Times for Saturday's Elimination Chamber: Perth Event

The WWE Elimination Chamber event is set to electrify Perth, Australia, this coming Saturday. In the final episode leading up to the event, broadcast on WWE Monday Night Raw via the USA Network from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, the official start times for the weekend's much-awaited WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) were disclosed for audiences worldwide.

Below are the scheduled start times across various time zones for this Saturday's blockbuster WWE PLE:

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): 6 p.m.

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 5 a.m.

Central Standard Time (CST): 4 a.m.

Mountain Standard Time (MST): 3 a.m.

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 2 a.m.

Hawaiian Standard Time (HST): 12 a.m.

The U.K. will see the event air from 10 AM.