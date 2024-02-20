WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Lineup For WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2024

Following this week's episode of Raw, WWE has announced an updated card for the Elimination Chamber event, scheduled for February 24th in Perth, Australia. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock and the WWE Network. The lineup includes high-stakes matches such as:

- Rhea Ripley will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax.

- A Women’s Elimination Chamber match featuring Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez vying for supremacy.

- The Men’s Elimination Chamber match will see Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul battle it out.

- Judgment Day will face Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

- A special segment of The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 20, 2024 05:28AM


Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #perth #australia

