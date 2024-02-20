Tag-Team Street Fight and Major Singles Match Scheduled for WWE RAW After Elimination Chamber

The card for the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw following the Elimination Chamber event is rapidly taking shape.

At the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth "go-home show" in Anaheim, CA, Shinsuke Nakamura made an appearance through a video segment, issuing a challenge to Sami Zayn for a match "Anytime, Anywhere."

Subsequently, it was confirmed that Nakamura and Zayn would clash in a one-on-one bout next Monday night in San Jose, CA.

Additionally, a tag-team Street Fight has been scheduled for next Monday's Raw episode post-Elimination Chamber: Perth, featuring the New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods against the Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.