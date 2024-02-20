WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tag-Team Street Fight and Major Singles Match Scheduled for WWE RAW After Elimination Chamber

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2024

The card for the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw following the Elimination Chamber event is rapidly taking shape.

At the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth "go-home show" in Anaheim, CA, Shinsuke Nakamura made an appearance through a video segment, issuing a challenge to Sami Zayn for a match "Anytime, Anywhere."

Subsequently, it was confirmed that Nakamura and Zayn would clash in a one-on-one bout next Monday night in San Jose, CA.

Additionally, a tag-team Street Fight has been scheduled for next Monday's Raw episode post-Elimination Chamber: Perth, featuring the New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods against the Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Lightweight Challenger Michael Chandler Challenges Conor McGregor to UFC Bout During WWE RAW Appearance

This Monday evening, Michael Chandler showcased his talent in an apt setting, making an appearance at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, durin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 20, 2024 05:27AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #street fight

