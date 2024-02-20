WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lightweight Challenger Michael Chandler Challenges Conor McGregor to UFC Bout During WWE RAW Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2024

This Monday evening, Michael Chandler showcased his talent in an apt setting, making an appearance at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, during this week's edition of WWE RAW.

It's worth mentioning that the Honda Center in Anaheim has secured a five-year agreement with UFC and WWE to host a series of events at the venue.

Chandler, a distinguished Lightweight competitor in the UFC, who recently served as a coach opposite Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter reality series—a stint that was set to conclude with a bout between the two in the Octagon—delivered a promo challenging "The Notorious" ex-UFC dual champion to step back into the cage for a confrontation.

"See you at the top!" was how Chandler concluded, maintaining the signature sign-off he uses in his promos.

