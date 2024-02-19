Encouraging Health Update for NFL Legend and Former WCW Star Steve "Mongo" McMichael

Steve "Mongo" McMichael, the former WCW star and 1985 Super Bowl champion with the Chicago Bears, is experiencing a slight improvement in his health after a challenging week. Diagnosed with ALS in 2021, McMichael has faced significant health struggles, including substantial weight loss and the loss of his ability to speak. Recently, he battled a severe MRSA infection that necessitated a blood transfusion.
Family friend and sports anchor Jarrett Payton has been sharing updates from the McMichael family, with the latest news offering hope that McMichael might return home by Tuesday.
In addition to his wrestling and football accolades, McMichael was celebrated as a new inductee into this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class, with the induction ceremony scheduled for August 3 in Canton, Ohio.
WNS wishes Steve McMichael and his family all the very best.
