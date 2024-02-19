GUNTHER Breaks Another Historic WWE Record

The Ring General, GUNTHER, has shattered records by holding the WWE Intercontinental Championship for an impressive 619 days, eclipsing the longest single reign previously set by the Honky Tonk Man.
Today marks a significant milestone as GUNTHER also overtakes Pedro Morales, who had a combined hold of the I.C. Championship for 618 days across multiple reigns. Remarkably, GUNTHER has achieved this feat within a single reign.
Later tonight on Raw, GUNTHER is set to defend the title against Jey Uso.
Monday pic.twitter.com/9u996F9mHr— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) February 18, 2024
