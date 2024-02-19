WWE Headed To Vienna, Austria This May For Live Event

WWE has revealed its comeback to Vienna scheduled for May, with the following official statement released:

WWE Live heads to Vienna this May ahead of WWE Backlash France

STAMFORD, Conn., February 19, 2024 – WWE today announced that WWE Live will head to the Wiener Stadthalle Halle D in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. This is the first time that WWE has visited Vienna since 2019.

Fans attending WWE Live in Vienna, Austria will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, “Main Event” Jey Uso, and many more*.

Tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – go on sale from 10 AM CET this Thursday, February 22, at Ticketmaster.at. For more information, stick with WWE.com.

WWE Live in Vienna takes place just days ahead of WWE Backlash France at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Tickets available on Ticketmaster.fr.









