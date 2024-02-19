Drew McIntyre Describes Hell in a Cell Fall as Most Harrowing Bump of His Wrestling Career

Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on the challenges and dangers associated with Hell in a Cell matches in a conversation with The West Sport, highlighting his personal struggles and the physical toll these matches have taken on him.

Discussing his experiences with Hell in a Cell, McIntyre revealed, "My weakness, my ultimate match weakness is Hell in the Cell. I’ve lost every single cell match, I’ve fallen off the Cell. It was the worst bump of my entire career, and I fell off 10 feet off the side."

He elaborated on the severity of a particular fall, stating, "I was halfway up, but you know I’m 6′ 7″ with my wrestling boots on, so I’m looking back as before I fell an additional 7 foot nearly. So falling 17 foot through a table, and you got a table can break your fall. I’m not going to suggest this for anybody, but you know gravity is a hell of a thing, and you weigh 280 [pounds], you pick up speed and it was the worst thing in my career."

McIntyre also recounted the injuries he sustained during the fall, "I bit through my tongue right through the middle. I looked like a snake or something, and yeah I got this crazy whiplash."