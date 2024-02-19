WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Reveals His Viewership Prediction for AEW Dynamite: Big Business

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 19, 2024

Eric Bischoff Reveals His Viewership Prediction for AEW Dynamite: Big Business

Eric Bischoff recently shared his insights on the anticipated episode of AEW Dynamite: Big Business, highlighting the expected debut of Mercedes Mone. On his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff forecasted the episode's viewership to be around 875,000 to 880,000.

"You know, you may see a bump, I’m sure. She’s got a lot of fans out there. So yeah, she’ll get a bump. Do I think it will break a million? They may not get 900, which is a win. And in today’s environment, anything over seven, or anything over 800, is, you know, cause for celebration, I guess. So little better than that, depending on what they’re up against. But you know, basketball right now doesn’t matter. It’s like, and it’s early season, basketball doesn’t start mattering until later on in the season. So, depending on what they’re up against, 875, maybe 880, somewhere near there. And it’ll go right back down to whatever it’s been. Within three weeks. That’d be it."

