Eric Bischoff Reveals His Viewership Prediction for AEW Dynamite: Big Business

Eric Bischoff recently shared his insights on the anticipated episode of AEW Dynamite: Big Business, highlighting the expected debut of Mercedes Mone. On his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff forecasted the episode's viewership to be around 875,000 to 880,000.
"You know, you may see a bump, I’m sure. She’s got a lot of fans out there. So yeah, she’ll get a bump. Do I think it will break a million? They may not get 900, which is a win. And in today’s environment, anything over seven, or anything over 800, is, you know, cause for celebration, I guess. So little better than that, depending on what they’re up against. But you know, basketball right now doesn’t matter. It’s like, and it’s early season, basketball doesn’t start mattering until later on in the season. So, depending on what they’re up against, 875, maybe 880, somewhere near there. And it’ll go right back down to whatever it’s been. Within three weeks. That’d be it."
⚡ Drew McIntyre Describes Hell in a Cell Fall as Most Harrowing Bump of His Wrestling Career
Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on the challenges and dangers associated with Hell in a Cell matches in a conversation with The West Sport [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 19, 2024 08:51AM
