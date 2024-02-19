Tonight's WWE RAW: Gunther Battles Uso, Rhodes Faces McIntyre, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 19, 2024

Tonight's WWE Raw, broadcasting live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, marks the final preparation for this Saturday's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The lineup for the evening boasts an array of top WWE talents, including Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Freakin Rollins, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Main Event Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, The Judgment Day, Becky Lynch, and The New Day.

WWE has unveiled a compelling card for the event:

- A singles bout featuring Cody Rhodes taking on Drew McIntyre.

- The WWE Intercontinental Championship match pits reigning champion Gunther against Jey Uso.

- A tag team showdown with DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano), The Miz & R-Truth facing off against The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh).

- A pivotal Last Chance Battle Royal for a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber, with competitors

- Shayna Baszler, Michin, Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, and Zelina Vega vying for the opportunity.

Chad Gable goes head-to-head with Ivar in a singles match.