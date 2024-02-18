CM Punk Comments On The Rock’s WWE Return

CM Punk shared his insights during a TNT Sport interview on Saturday night at UFC 298, discussing The Rock's potential return to team up with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Reflecting on his own experiences with The Rock, Punk recalled their encounters at the Royal Rumble, where The Rock defeated him for the WWE Title, and their subsequent rematch at the Elimination Chamber, where The Rock successfully defended the title.

“I think it’s fantastic. Ten years ago, I was the guy that was wrestling The Rock when he came back, and now ten years later, he’s coming back, and I think the landscape has completely changed, right? WrestleMania is two nights now, it’s even bigger. Him coming back only helps. I always say high tide raises all ships. So I’m just happy that even though I’m hurt, I’m still gonna kinda be in the mix. My mouth still works, so I’m gonna still be able to talk some trash. I don’t know if you saw the kickoff we did in Vegas with Rock and Roman and Seth and Cody. It was a lot of fun and I hope to just continue to do that while I’m recuperating because I can always just talk trash with the best of them. It’s the best part. It’s what I do.”