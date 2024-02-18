Latest Developments in WWE Lawsuit Involving Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis

New details have emerged in the lawsuit involving Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

According to Fightful Select, the identity of the unnamed executives speculated to be involved in the case remains unknown to many within the organization. Nevertheless, a high-ranking source within WWE disclosed that at least one of the executives had "long been gone from WWE."

John Laurinaitis has been vocal through his legal representation, a move that did not surprise one insider. This individual, a veteran WWE employee, remarked that Laurinaitis had been perceived as Vince McMahon's "fall guy" since the summer of 2022. However, it was also believed he had a safety net in the form of a "golden parachute" ensuring his financial security.

This source highlighted the filing of actual charges as a pivotal moment that altered Laurinaitis's stance towards McMahon.

Another insider commented on Laurinaitis's defense, saying, “I’m sure he thinks he’s doing himself favors by saying management knew and proper WWE protocols were followed, but too many things happened there under his watch.”