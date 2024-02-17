WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ted DiBiase, 'Million Dollar Man,' Shares His Thoughts on Vince McMahon's Sex Trafficking Case

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2024

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase shared his thoughts on the legal challenges Vince McMahon faces, particularly the sex trafficking lawsuit. DiBiase expressed a deep sense of sorrow regarding the situation. "I've been kind of sad recently with all the stuff going on with Vince. That's heart-wrenching, really. I don't know, it's kind of like, it's a double-edged sword there. One part of me is [like] if it hadn't been for Vince, where wrestling has gone would have never happened. By the same token, when you look at some of the things that he's been accused of doing? I don't know, it's just really — it's just sad. I can't say anything in any other way, it's just sad. I mean, it makes me wonder — you know, what are his children thinking when they read that stuff. It's just sad, man."

He continued, reflecting on the situation's gravity and how it left him without words. "It's just — yeah, leaves me speechless. It's kind of like this: the Million Dollar Man is gonna say this. There are some things money can't buy. And money cannot buy integrity."

Source: 411Mania for transcription
