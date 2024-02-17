The Rock Joins The Bloodline

The Rock has officially become a member of The Bloodline, as revealed during the climactic segment of WWE SmackDown this Friday.

The episode culminated with a momentous announcement from Roman Reigns, welcoming The Rock into the fold. The Rock then emerged, claiming the night had set a new attendance record for Utah, before launching into a tirade against the audience, branding them the most sizable assembly of "trailer park trash" he's encountered. Adopting a villainous persona not seen in years, The Rock dismissed Cody Rhodes's entitlement to challenge Roman Reigns, criticizing Rhodes's incomplete narrative from the previous year. He vowed to thwart Rhodes's championship aspirations at WrestleMania 40.