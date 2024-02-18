Elijah (Elias) Marks His Wrestling Return Post-WWE

Elijah, formerly known as Elias during his WWE tenure from 2014-2023 , has made a notable return to the wrestling industry after departing WWE in September. He initially made a name for himself in NXT as Elias Samson, where he was recognized for his unique musical character.

In 2021, Elias stepped away from the spotlight, only to reemerge in April of the following year with a refreshed persona, portraying Ezekiel, his "younger brother", complete with a new appearance. However, this rebranding was short-lived as he eventually resumed his Elias character before being phased out from television appearances.

Elias's first appearance in the ring since leaving WWE occurred at Wrestling REVOLVER's Whatashow event this past Saturday. There, he went head-to-head with TNA's "Speedball" Mike Bailey, marking their inaugural confrontation in the ring.