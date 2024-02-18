WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Elijah (Elias) Marks His Wrestling Return Post-WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 18, 2024

Elijah (Elias) Marks His Wrestling Return Post-WWE

Elijah, formerly known as Elias during his WWE tenure from 2014-2023 , has made a notable return to the wrestling industry after departing WWE in September. He initially made a name for himself in NXT as Elias Samson, where he was recognized for his unique musical character.

In 2021, Elias stepped away from the spotlight, only to reemerge in April of the following year with a refreshed persona, portraying Ezekiel, his "younger brother", complete with a new appearance. However, this rebranding was short-lived as he eventually resumed his Elias character before being phased out from television appearances.

Elias's first appearance in the ring since leaving WWE occurred at Wrestling REVOLVER's Whatashow event this past Saturday. There, he went head-to-head with TNA's "Speedball" Mike Bailey, marking their inaugural confrontation in the ring.

Patrick Clark, AKA Velveteen Dream, Makes His Return to Wrestling at Dynasty Event

Patrick Clark, known in the wrestling world as Velveteen Dream, has made his comeback to the wrestling ring. After his departure from WWE in [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 18, 2024 08:43AM


Tags: #wwe #elijah #elias

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86220/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π