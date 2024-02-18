WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Patrick Clark, AKA Velveteen Dream, Makes His Return to Wrestling at Dynasty Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 18, 2024

Patrick Clark, known in the wrestling world as Velveteen Dream, has made his comeback to the wrestling ring. After his departure from WWE in 2021, Clark stayed away from the wrestling scene. His hiatus followed a period of legal difficulties, including an arrest on August 20th for misdemeanor battery and trespassing, and a subsequent arrest on August 26th, 2022, due to a warrant for possessing drug paraphernalia from another county.

His return to the sport was marked by an open challenge he issued at the Dynasty event in New York on a recent Saturday night.


