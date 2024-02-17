WWE Sets New Record on Friday Night SmackDown

With the WWE NXT and WWE Friday Night SmackDown episodes for next week already recorded this week, WWE Monday Night Raw on February 19 stands as the sole live broadcast in the lead-up to the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. This premium live event is scheduled for February 24 at Optus Stadium in Burswood, Western Australia, AUS.

In other news, The Rock's claims during his headline promo on Friday night's SmackDown were validated as truth. The February 16 episode, broadcast on WWE on FOX, set a new record by becoming the highest-grossing WWE event in the Salt Lake City, Utah, market to date. This episode, which also covered the taping for the subsequent week's February 23 show, took place at the Delta Center.