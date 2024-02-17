WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Fourth-Generation Wrestler Debuts at WWE NXT Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2024

WWE is continuously expanding its roster by incorporating individuals with a background in wrestling as well as athletes who have never competed in a wrestling ring prior to joining the organization.

In December, Brogan Finlay, offspring of Dave Finlay, officially joined WWE and proceeded to Orlando, Florida, for training at the Performance Center following a tryout with WWE the previous year. At the young age of 21, Brogan has been active in wrestling for two years.

He has competed in various promotions such as ACTION Wrestling, GCW, Black Label Pro, and Beyond. His father, a notable figure in WWE/WCW history, has been employed as a producer by WWE for many years.

During an NXT live event in Tampa, FL, on Friday night, Finlay faced off against Charlie Dempsey, the son of William Regal, in a singles match where he was defeated, marking his first appearance in a WWE ring. The timeline for his television debut remains uncertain.

#wwe #brogan finlay

