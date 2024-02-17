WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Matchup Set for This Monday's WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2024

WWE has revealed an addition to the lineup for this Monday's Raw, setting the stage for an exciting lead-up to the forthcoming Elimination Chamber event set for next Saturday. On its official website, WWE disclosed that Ivar and Chad Gable are scheduled to clash in the ring, continuing their recent rivalry on WWE programming.

Below is the latest lineup for the upcoming episode, which will be hosted at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California:

- Singles Match: Cody Rhodes takes on Drew McIntyre.

- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther defends his title against Jey Uso.

- Tag Team Match: DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano), The Miz & R-Truth face off against The -

- Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh).

- Last Chance Battle Royal for the Women's Elimination Chamber Qualification: Competitors include 

- Shayna Baszler, Michin, Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, and Zelina Vega.

- Singles Match: Chad Gable versus Ivar.

