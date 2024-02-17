Updated Lineup for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Following the latest episode of Smackdown, WWE has refreshed its card for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event. Scheduled for February 24th in Perth, Australia, the event will be broadcasted live on Peacock and the WWE Network. The updated lineup includes:
- For the WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley will compete against Nia Jax.
- A Women’s Elimination Chamber Match featuring Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and one more competitor yet to be announced.
- A Men’s Elimination Chamber Match with Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul.
- The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will see Judgment Day facing off against Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate.
- A special segment of The Grayson Waller Effect will host Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes.
