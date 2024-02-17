WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Confirms Four Matches for Next Week's SmackDown Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2024

WWE Confirms Four Matches for Next Week's SmackDown Episode

The journey toward WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth marches on with another action-packed edition set for next Friday night.

In the latest live broadcast of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, excitement built as four blockbuster matches were confirmed for the upcoming episode. This announcement came as the live show concluded in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with next week's show being recorded immediately after.

Scheduled for next week's two-hour spectacle on the WWE's FOX blue brand are high-stakes matches including Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne taking on Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh, The Street Profits facing off against The Authors Of Pain, the eagerly anticipated SmackDown in-ring debut of Bron Breakker, and a clash between LA Knight and Drew McIntyre.


