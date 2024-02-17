Bron Breakker Makes Signing With WWE SmackDown Brand

WWE's latest superstar has officially joined the SmackDown lineup.
During this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown broadcast on FOX, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, the latest superstar to join the blue brand was revealed.
Following a backstage discussion with Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis appeared on stage to declare that Breakker has officially joined SmackDown.
Furthermore, it was confirmed that Bron Breakker is set to make his SmackDown in-ring debut in the next episode, which has already been recorded.
WELCOME TO #SMACKDOWN @bronbreakkerwwe! 👏👏👏— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2024
HUGE WIN FOR THE BLUE BRAND!!
