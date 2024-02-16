WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paramount and Comcast Eye Streaming Partnership

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2024

In a significant development reported by The Wall Street Journal, industry giants Paramount and Comcast are contemplating a collaborative effort in the streaming sector. This potential cooperation might materialize through a partnership or a joint venture, building upon their previous teamwork on SkyShowtime in select European markets in 2023.

The primary motivation behind this possible consolidation of their platforms is to streamline expenses and broaden their live sports offerings to audiences. Paramount+ is known for its array of channels including MTV and Nickelodeon, whereas Peacock, which falls under NBCUniversal's umbrella, is celebrated for featuring WWE content among its diverse catalog.

Moreover, Paramount is in talks about a possible merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, highlighting the streaming industry's trend towards consolidation. Concurrently, FOX, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ESPN have disclosed their intentions to launch a sports-centric streaming service.

The implications of these strategic moves on WWE's streaming future remain uncertain. Notably, WWE has clinched a $5 billion agreement with Netflix, earmarking Monday Night Raw's broadcast on the platform beginning in 2025.

