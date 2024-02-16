Numerous Prominent WWE Superstars Seen Backstage Before Tonight's SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is set to be broadcast live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to a report from PWInsider, numerous WWE stars have arrived in Salt Lake City for tonight's event, potentially making appearances on the live broadcast. Among those confirmed to be showing up are members of the Judgment Day faction, including Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik, JD McDonagh, and Rhea Ripley, who are known for their appearances on the Raw brand. Notably absent from the group's confirmed list is R-Truth.

Additionally, Jade Cargill has been seen in Utah, hinting at her possible participation in the event. Bron Breakker is another talent expected to grace SmackDown with his presence, with indications that he will likely be a permanent fixture on the blue brand moving forward.

Emerging NXT talents Dante Chen, Javier Bernal, and Beau Morris are also reported to be in the city, sparking speculation about their roles in tonight's show.