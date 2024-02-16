WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

News on The Rock's Heel Turn Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2024

News on The Rock's Heel Turn Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

During the February 2, 2024, episode of WWE Smackdown, Cody Rhodes appeared to step back, allowing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson a chance to confront Roman Reigns for a match at WWE Wrestlemania 40. Nevertheless, Cody ultimately selected Reigns as his Wrestlemania opponent during the Kickoff event.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE initially deemed the Smackdown segment on February 2 as a hit, largely due to the audience's enthusiastic response to The Rock's face-off with Reigns. Yet, it soon became apparent that The Rock was perceived negatively by some fans. Meltzer commented on the decision for The Rock to adopt a villainous persona following the backlash:

“A few people have said that the heel turn was necessary claiming that a combination of the bad publicity Johnson got from Black Adam and a bad content marketplace right now with the exception of sports and documentaries, and with Young Rock being canceled, the decision was made that it wasn’t good for Johnson to be booed heavily as a babyface, which is why he made the choice to go heel, feeling the booing can be explained as him playing heel wrestler and he’s even said he is very happy to do that.”

Moreover, Meltzer revealed that in the days following the controversial Smackdown segment, The Rock concluded it would be more appropriate for Cody to challenge Reigns at Wrestlemania. Reportedly, The Rock proposed his villainous transformation and a tag team match featuring himself and Reigns against Cody and Seth Rollins for the first night of Wrestlemania. WWE reportedly welcomed this new narrative direction, subtly indicated by Logan Paul's "We want Cody" post on Twitter/X.

WWE Legend Discusses His Hesitation to Rank Shawn Michaels Among Wrestling's Greatest Icons

In a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts shared his thoughts on Shawn Michaels' status as [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 15, 2024 03:01PM


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86193/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π