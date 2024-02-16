TNA Wrestling Unveils New Head of Creative

The aftermath of Scott D’Amore's departure from his role as TNA President has continued to ripple through the organization. Anthony Cicione has stepped into the presidency, a move that has not been well-received by all members of the talent roster.

Prior to his exit, D’Amore reportedly made a bid to purchase the promotion, aware that his tenure was coming to an end. This effort was undertaken before the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the position of head of creative previously held by D’Amore will now be filled by Tommy Dream, a former WWE/ECW star.