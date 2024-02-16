WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

TNA Wrestling Unveils New Head of Creative

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2024

TNA Wrestling Unveils New Head of Creative

The aftermath of Scott D’Amore's departure from his role as TNA President has continued to ripple through the organization. Anthony Cicione has stepped into the presidency, a move that has not been well-received by all members of the talent roster.

Prior to his exit, D’Amore reportedly made a bid to purchase the promotion, aware that his tenure was coming to an end. This effort was undertaken before the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the position of head of creative previously held by D’Amore will now be filled by Tommy Dream, a former WWE/ECW star.

The Rock Teases Major Announcement with Cryptic Social Media Video

Earlier today, The Rock sparked widespread speculation with a cryptic video posted on social media. The montage featured a mix of intriguing [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 16, 2024 01:17PM

 


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #tommy dreamer

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86198/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π