WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Rock Teases Major Announcement with Cryptic Social Media Video

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2024

The Rock Teases Major Announcement with Cryptic Social Media Video

Earlier today, The Rock sparked widespread speculation with a cryptic video posted on social media. The montage featured a mix of intriguing clips, including a throwback photo of The Rock sporting a mustache, footage of an intense leg workout, and a nod to his iconic 'Attitude Era' appearance complete with a chain and fanny pack. The video concluded with the date "February 19th" prominently displayed, hinting at a significant reveal this coming Monday. Although it's uncertain if this tease is connected to WWE, it's worth noting that WWE's Raw will be broadcasting from Anaheim, California, for its final show before the Elimination Chamber event. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Additionally, sources this morning reported that The Rock played a pivotal role in reshaping the WrestleMania 40 main event, including proposing a dramatic heel turn.

Steve McMichael Hospitalized Due To Pneumonia

Steve “Mongo” McMichael, celebrated NFL icon and former WCW standout, has been urgently transported to the emergency room due to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 16, 2024 01:15PM


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86197/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π