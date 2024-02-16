The Rock Teases Major Announcement with Cryptic Social Media Video

Earlier today, The Rock sparked widespread speculation with a cryptic video posted on social media. The montage featured a mix of intriguing clips, including a throwback photo of The Rock sporting a mustache, footage of an intense leg workout, and a nod to his iconic 'Attitude Era' appearance complete with a chain and fanny pack. The video concluded with the date "February 19th" prominently displayed, hinting at a significant reveal this coming Monday. Although it's uncertain if this tease is connected to WWE, it's worth noting that WWE's Raw will be broadcasting from Anaheim, California, for its final show before the Elimination Chamber event. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Additionally, sources this morning reported that The Rock played a pivotal role in reshaping the WrestleMania 40 main event, including proposing a dramatic heel turn.